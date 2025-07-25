Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 949 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,314 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 949 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 388.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 202,411 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $15,316,000 after acquiring an additional 160,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 190,915 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $14,447,000 after acquiring an additional 17,888 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,535 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC raised shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Williams Trading lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. The trade was a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 1.6%

NYSE:NKE opened at $75.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.32. The company has a market capitalization of $111.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.50. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $90.62.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $11.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The company’s revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.