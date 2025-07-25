Reviewing BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL)

BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM – Get Free Report) and Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares BIT Mining and Amplitude’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BIT Mining N/A N/A N/A Amplitude -31.01% -32.50% -21.21%

Risk and Volatility

BIT Mining has a beta of 3.13, meaning that its stock price is 213% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amplitude has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BIT Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Amplitude 0 4 7 1 2.75

This is a summary of recent ratings for BIT Mining and Amplitude, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Amplitude has a consensus target price of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Amplitude’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Amplitude is more favorable than BIT Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.3% of BIT Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.2% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of BIT Mining shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BIT Mining and Amplitude”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BIT Mining $32.92 million 1.55 $12.07 million ($1.31) -2.58 Amplitude $299.27 million 4.19 -$94.32 million ($0.76) -16.71

BIT Mining has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Amplitude. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BIT Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Amplitude beats BIT Mining on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BIT Mining

(Get Free Report)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in the Mainland China, the United States, and Hong Kong. The company operates in two segments: Data Center and Cryptocurrency Mining. It operates a cryptocurrency mining data center in Ohio with power capacity of 82.5 megawatts; and purchases and deploys bitcoin mining machines. In addition, it engages in online gaming activities; and provision of technology services. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021. BIT Mining Limited was founded in 2001 and is based in Akron, Ohio.

About Amplitude

(Get Free Report)

Amplitude, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

