US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Shares Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,663 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $3,218,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,326,000 after buying an additional 11,735 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $7,558,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $171,107,000. Institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on US Foods from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of US Foods in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Dirk J. Locascio sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 115,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,630,775. The trade was a 11.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Stock Down 2.6%

NYSE:USFD opened at $81.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.41. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $85.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $78.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.42 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in marketing, sale, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Articles

