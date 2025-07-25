Outokumpu (OUTKY) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Survey

Outokumpu (OTCMKTS:OUTKY – Get Free Report) is one of 27 public companies in the “STEEL – PRODUCERS” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Outokumpu to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Dividends

Outokumpu pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Outokumpu pays out -100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.3% and pay out 111.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

54.8% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Outokumpu has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outokumpu’s rivals have a beta of 1.26, suggesting that their average stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Outokumpu and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Outokumpu $6.43 billion -$43.28 million -50.75 Outokumpu Competitors $19.88 billion $280.11 million 21.46

Outokumpu’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Outokumpu. Outokumpu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Outokumpu and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outokumpu -0.57% -0.92% -0.56% Outokumpu Competitors 1.85% 0.67% 1.26%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Outokumpu and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outokumpu 2 1 0 0 1.33 Outokumpu Competitors 435 1553 1659 59 2.36

As a group, “STEEL – PRODUCERS” companies have a potential upside of 7.64%. Given Outokumpu’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outokumpu has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Outokumpu rivals beat Outokumpu on 14 of the 15 factors compared.

Outokumpu Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj produces and sells various stainless steel products in Finland, other European countries, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Europe, Americas, and Ferrochrome. It offers cold rolled coils, strips, and sheets; hot rolled coils, strips, and plates; quarto plates; precision strips; and specialized components, such as welded stainless-steel I-beams, H-beams, hollow-section tubes, bent profiles, structural sections, hardened and customized press plates, suction roll shells, and blancs and disks. The company also provides stainless steel powder which includes Supra 316L, Dura 17-4PH, Ultra 904L, Therma 253MA, Dura 4116, and Ni-free austenitic stainless steel powder; and nickel-based alloys. Its products are used in various applications, including commercial kitchen, cooking, food industry, and home appliances; automotive and transportation; building and infrastructure; energy; marine; and heavy industries. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

