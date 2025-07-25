One Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

One Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,218 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the period. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria were worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 3.5% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 20,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria by 6.2% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 16,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $15.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.70. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. has a 52-week low of $9.23 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 28.85%. On average, analysts anticipate that Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

See Also

