One Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,807 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRH were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CRH by 142,350.0% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CRH in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,878,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,843,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,781,004,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687,345 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,303,788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $906,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CRH alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRH. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of CRH in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on CRH in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on CRH in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.82.

CRH Trading Up 0.4%

CRH stock opened at $97.20 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.61. Crh Plc has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $110.97. The company has a market capitalization of $65.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. CRH had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 15.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

CRH Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.52%.

About CRH

(Free Report)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.