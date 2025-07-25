Financial Review: TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) versus Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT)

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC – Get Free Report) and Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

TPI Composites has a beta of 2, indicating that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.2% of TPI Composites shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.9% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of TPI Composites shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TPI Composites -16.57% N/A -24.92% Presidio Property Trust -99.24% -10.54% -2.83%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TPI Composites and Presidio Property Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TPI Composites 2 5 1 1 2.11 Presidio Property Trust 0 0 0 0 0.00

TPI Composites presently has a consensus price target of $2.01, indicating a potential upside of 126.32%. Given TPI Composites’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TPI Composites is more favorable than Presidio Property Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TPI Composites and Presidio Property Trust”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TPI Composites $1.33 billion 0.03 -$240.71 million ($4.78) -0.19 Presidio Property Trust $18.92 million 0.47 -$25.63 million ($16.50) -0.45

Presidio Property Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TPI Composites. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TPI Composites, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TPI Composites beats Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc. manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the United States, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. It also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators. The company was formerly known as LCSI Holding, Inc. and changed its name to TPI Composites, Inc. in 2008. TPI Composites, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Presidio Property Trust

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation. In October 2017, we changed our name from NetREIT, Inc., to Presidio Property Trust, Inc. Through Presidio Property Trust, Inc., its subsidiaries, and its partnerships, we own 12 commercial properties in fee interest, two of which we own as a partial interest in various affiliates, in which we serve as general partner, member and/or manager, and a special purpose acquisition company (until deconsolidation in September 2023). The Company has determined that the limited partnerships in which it owns less than 100% should be included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements as the Company directs their activities and has control of such limited partnerships.

