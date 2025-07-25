Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.

GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 6.7% in the second quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 53.8% in the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,367,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $1,349,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 672.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the second quarter worth approximately $548,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GFI opened at $24.66 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

