Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.70.
GFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Gold Fields to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Gold Fields in a report on Thursday, April 17th.
Shares of GFI opened at $24.66 on Friday. Gold Fields has a 1-year low of $12.98 and a 1-year high of $26.36. The stock has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.73.
Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.
