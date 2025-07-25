896 Shares in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Acquired by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 896 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Cigna Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,654,993 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,834,493,000 after purchasing an additional 98,715 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after purchasing an additional 154,420 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cigna Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after purchasing an additional 101,737 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $867,785,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cigna Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,140,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $867,135,000 after purchasing an additional 328,320 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $371.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cigna Group from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen upgraded Cigna Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.39.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

NYSE:CI opened at $293.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $313.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $262.03 and a 12-month high of $370.83.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.44%.

Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

