iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICVT. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,644,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $605,000.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $92.84 on Friday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.97 and a 1-year high of $93.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.60.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.