Oak Thistle LLC Acquires Shares of 80,344 UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 80,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UWMC. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 101.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in UWM by 135.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Grange Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UWM during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. 53.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of UWM from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded UWM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.75 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on UWM from $6.00 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded UWM from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UWM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UWM news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 400,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total transaction of $1,688,151.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,499,352 shares in the company, valued at $6,327,265.44. This trade represents a 21.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 6,000,540 shares of company stock worth $25,166,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

UWM Trading Down 4.8%

NYSE:UWMC opened at $4.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.08. UWM Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $9.74. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.62 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.29). UWM had a negative return on equity of 3.86% and a negative net margin of 0.36%. The firm had revenue of $613.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Corporation will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UWM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.15%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -307.69%.

UWM Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

