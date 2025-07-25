KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in shares of Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Waters were worth $7,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Waters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 118.9% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 81 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 5,200.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Waters during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on WAT shares. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Waters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price target on shares of Waters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.94.

Waters Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $298.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.25 and a 200 day moving average of $358.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.81. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $279.61 and a 52-week high of $423.56.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 41.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Profile

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.