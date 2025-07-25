KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $6.83 Million Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,026 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $6,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $279,103,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Regions Financial by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,468,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963,954 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Regions Financial by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,522,612 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907,121 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $31,480,000. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth about $28,726,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RF shares. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

Regions Financial Stock Down 0.2%

Regions Financial stock opened at $26.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.98. Regions Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $27.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $22.50.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 21.81%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 46.51%.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

