Brokers Offer Predictions for National Bank Q3 Earnings

National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE:NBHC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for National Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. National Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $104.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. National Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NBHC. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of National Bank from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

NYSE NBHC opened at $39.59 on Friday. National Bank has a 1-year low of $32.83 and a 1-year high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.3% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 107,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in National Bank by 40.3% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in National Bank by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in National Bank by 158.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in National Bank by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from National Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

