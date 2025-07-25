What is DA Davidson’s Estimate for PB Q3 Earnings?

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a report released on Thursday, July 24th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter expects that the bank will earn $1.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.83 per share.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

PB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Hovde Group dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prosperity Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.27.

Prosperity Bancshares Trading Down 2.8%

Prosperity Bancshares stock opened at $67.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day moving average of $72.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $61.57 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $310.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.66 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 6.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prosperity Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PB. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,986,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 14.6% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,232,995 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,739,000 after acquiring an additional 412,283 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,211,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,491,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 56.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 866,223 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,008,000 after acquiring an additional 311,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prosperity Bancshares

In other Prosperity Bancshares news, Director Ned S. Holmes sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $42,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 45,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,239,673. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $885,446 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prosperity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 44.19%.

About Prosperity Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.