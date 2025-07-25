Wrapped XTZ Price Tops $0.90 on Top Exchanges (WXTZ)

Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One Wrapped XTZ token can now be bought for about $0.90 or 0.00000771 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped XTZ has traded 20.4% higher against the dollar. Wrapped XTZ has a market capitalization of $926.96 million and approximately $11.41 million worth of Wrapped XTZ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Wrapped XTZ

Wrapped XTZ’s total supply is 1,053,108,034 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,032,853,731 tokens. The official website for Wrapped XTZ is www.tezos.com. Wrapped XTZ’s official Twitter account is @tezos. The official message board for Wrapped XTZ is forum.tezosagora.org. The Reddit community for Wrapped XTZ is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped XTZ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped XTZ (WXTZ) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Etherlink platform. Wrapped XTZ has a current supply of 1,053,108,033.561352 with 1,032,853,731.489482 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped XTZ is 0.85203944 USD and is down -1.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $11,593,665.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tezos.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped XTZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped XTZ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped XTZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

