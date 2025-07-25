GoldPro Token Trading 12.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GPRO)

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. One GoldPro Token token can now be bought for approximately $14.63 or 0.00012566 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoldPro Token has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GoldPro Token has a total market cap of $32.50 million and $24.70 thousand worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About GoldPro Token

GoldPro Token was first traded on December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,626,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,221,840 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. The official message board for GoldPro Token is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official website is ipmb.com.

GoldPro Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,626,713 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 14.77232776 USD and is up 0.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $23,248.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

