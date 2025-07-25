Global Dollar Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $10.75 Million (USDG)

Global Dollar (USDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 25th. Global Dollar has a market cap of $10.75 million and $8.03 million worth of Global Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Global Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00000859 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Global Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Dollar Token Profile

Global Dollar’s launch date was October 30th, 2024. Global Dollar’s total supply is 321,677,472 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,750,140 tokens. Global Dollar’s official website is globaldollar.com. Global Dollar’s official Twitter account is @global_dollar. Global Dollar’s official message board is www.linkedin.com/feed/update/urn:li:activity:7257865630844948481.

Buying and Selling Global Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Global Dollar (USDG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Global Dollar has a current supply of 321,677,472.288441. The last known price of Global Dollar is 0.99988906 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $7,287,581.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://globaldollar.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

