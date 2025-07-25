Hey Anon Price Tops $2.92 on Major Exchanges (ANON)

Hey Anon (ANON) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Hey Anon has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Hey Anon has a market capitalization of $39.20 million and $2.01 million worth of Hey Anon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hey Anon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.92 or 0.00002505 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Hey Anon

Hey Anon’s genesis date was December 19th, 2024. Hey Anon’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,446,615 tokens. The official website for Hey Anon is heyanon.ai. Hey Anon’s official Twitter account is @heyanonai. Hey Anon’s official message board is x.com/heyanonai.

Buying and Selling Hey Anon

According to CryptoCompare, “Hey Anon (ANON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hey Anon has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 13,446,615.054133 in circulation. The last known price of Hey Anon is 2.8614034 USD and is up 20.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $2,751,021.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://heyanon.ai/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hey Anon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hey Anon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hey Anon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

