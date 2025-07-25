Pump.fun Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $536.06 Million (PUMP)

Pump.fun (PUMP) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 25th. Pump.fun has a total market cap of $536.06 million and approximately $634.14 million worth of Pump.fun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pump.fun has traded 44.4% lower against the US dollar. One Pump.fun token can now be bought for $0.0026 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117,171.09 or 1.00652783 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116,114.24 or 0.99744924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Pump.fun’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 206,000,000,000 tokens. Pump.fun’s official website is pump.fun. Pump.fun’s official Twitter account is @pumpdotfun.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pump.fun (PUMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Pump.fun has a current supply of 1,000,000,000,000 with 354,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Pump.fun is 0.0024635 USD and is down -17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 199 active market(s) with $612,253,341.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pump.fun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pump.fun should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pump.fun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

