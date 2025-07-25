LOFI (LOFI) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.06 Million

LOFI (LOFI) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. LOFI has a total market cap of $39.63 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of LOFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LOFI token can currently be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LOFI has traded 16.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $117,171.09 or 1.00652783 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116,114.24 or 0.99744924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LOFI

LOFI was first traded on November 21st, 2024. LOFI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for LOFI is lofitheyeti.com. LOFI’s official Twitter account is @lofitheyeti.

LOFI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LOFI (LOFI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Sui Network platform. LOFI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of LOFI is 0.03837298 USD and is down -1.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $1,142,395.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lofitheyeti.com/.”

