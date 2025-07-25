SITE CENTERS CORP. (NYSE:SITC) Receives $35.25 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

SITE CENTERS CORP. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.25.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SITC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SITE CENTERS in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SITE CENTERS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

SITE CENTERS stock opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $578.26 million, a P/E ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. SITE CENTERS has a twelve month low of $10.45 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83.

SITE CENTERS (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.50 million. SITE CENTERS had a net margin of 201.78% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 66.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SITE CENTERS will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SITC. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SITE CENTERS by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 49,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 15,227 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of SITE CENTERS by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of SITE CENTERS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SITE CENTERS by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,296,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,556,000 after acquiring an additional 675,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SITE CENTERS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

