Analysts Set CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) PT at $55.30

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.30.

CGON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on CG Oncology from $68.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CG Oncology to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CG Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

In related news, Director Leonard E. Post sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $56,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in CG Oncology by 15.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp bought a new position in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in CG Oncology during the second quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in CG Oncology by 8.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CG Oncology by 42.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CGON opened at $26.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.86. CG Oncology has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.96.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). CG Oncology had a negative net margin of 15,945.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CG Oncology will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

CG Oncology, Inc, an oncolytic immunotherapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing backbone bladder-sparing therapeutics for patients with bladder cancer. The company develops BOND-003 for the treatment of high-risk bacillus calmette guerin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC) patients; CORE-001 to treat cretostimogene in combination with pembrolizumab in high-risk BCG-unresponsive NMIBC patients; and CORE-002 for the treatment of cretostimogene in combination with the checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab in muscle invasive bladder cancer patients.

