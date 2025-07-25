Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 8,939 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Carnegie Investment Counsel increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 68.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in AMETEK by 15,950.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $179.70 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AME shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $212.00 target price on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Melius lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $192.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

