Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.29.
RCUS has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $29.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.
Shares of RCUS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.80. Arcus Biosciences has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $18.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.37 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.84.
Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.12). Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 70.58% and a negative net margin of 258.94%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 80.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.
