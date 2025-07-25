Luxury Goods Stocks To Keep An Eye On – July 23rd

New York Times, RealReal, Riskified, and SLR Investment are the five Luxury Goods stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Luxury goods stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, and sell high-end products—such as designer apparel, luxury watches, high-fashion accessories, and premium automobiles—priced well above mass-market alternatives. Investors in these stocks seek exposure to brands known for exclusivity, superior craftsmanship, and strong pricing power. The performance of luxury goods stocks often reflects broader economic trends and consumer confidence in discretionary spending. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Luxury Goods stocks within the last several days.

New York Times (NYT)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

NYSE NYT traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. 936,263 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,713,481. New York Times has a 12-month low of $44.83 and a 12-month high of $58.16. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day moving average of $52.00.

RealReal (REAL)

NASDAQ REAL traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.36. 1,743,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,260. RealReal has a 1-year low of $2.24 and a 1-year high of $11.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.69 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 2.46.

Riskified (RSKD)

Riskified Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and offers an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that ensures the legitimacy of merchants' online orders; Policy Protect, a machine learning solution designed to detect and prevent refund and returns policy abuse in real-time; Account Secure, a solution that cross-checks every login attempt; Dispute Resolve, which is used to compile submissions for fraud and non-fraud related chargeback issues; and PSD2 Optimize that helps merchants avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts.

Shares of RSKD stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,565. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.93. Riskified has a 12-month low of $3.94 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $874.56 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 1.36.

SLR Investment (SLRC)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Shares of SLRC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.54. The company had a trading volume of 79,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,434. SLR Investment has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

