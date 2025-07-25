Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.80.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARTV. HC Wainwright raised Artiva Biotherapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Artiva Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th.
Artiva Biotherapeutics stock opened at $3.44 on Friday. Artiva Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $17.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40.
Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Artiva Biotherapeutics will post -4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
