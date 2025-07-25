Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $123.83.

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 6th.

Shares of Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $108.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.84. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $91.01 and a one year high of $121.24.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $417.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $662,879.16. Following the sale, the president directly owned 150,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,888,083.74. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 14.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 173,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,021,000 after purchasing an additional 21,504 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.1% in the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 17,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $381,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank purchased a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the second quarter worth $345,000. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

