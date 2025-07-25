Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Receives $40.63 Average Target Price from Analysts

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.63.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DYN shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Jones Trading started coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on DYN

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of DYN opened at $9.24 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.08. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $47.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Dyne Therapeutics

In related news, CEO John Cox purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.11 per share, for a total transaction of $911,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 242,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,250.69. This trade represents a 70.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 837.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 378.6% in the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dyne Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.