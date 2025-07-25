Nevada Gold & Casinos (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UWN – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.56. Nevada Gold & Casinos shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 414,700 shares trading hands.
Nevada Gold & Casinos Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.54.
About Nevada Gold & Casinos
Nevada Gold & Casinos, Inc, a gaming company, finances, develops, owns, and operates gaming properties and projects. It operates in three segments: Washington, South Dakota, and Nevada. The company owns and operates nine mini-casinos under the Crazy Moose Casinos, Coyote Bob's Casino, Silver Dollar Casinos, Club Hollywood Casino, Royal Casino, and Red Dragon Casino names in the Washington state; and a slot machine route operation in Deadwood, South Dakota.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Nevada Gold & Casinos
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- GE Vernova’s Q2 Electrifies Stock, What’s Next For This Top Name?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- From Zero to Hero? Why GoPro’s Rally Could Be More Than It Seems
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Krispy Kreme: A Meme Stock Sugar Rush or a Sustainable Treat?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Gold & Casinos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.