KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$8.37 and traded as high as C$8.98. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$8.94, with a volume of 8,966 shares.

KPT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of KP Tissue from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of C$89.35 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a PEG ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$9.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.05%. KP Tissue’s payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins.

