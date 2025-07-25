ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $56.07 and traded as high as $67.92. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $67.57, with a volume of 695 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.07.

Get ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets stock. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET – Free Report) by 390.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,376 shares during the quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 41.73% of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Company Profile

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.