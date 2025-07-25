Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Reading International Inc (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.38 and traded as low as $1.33. Reading International shares last traded at $1.42, with a volume of 4,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on Reading International in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Reading International Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. The stock has a market cap of $31.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.36.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $40.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.69 million. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 632.66% and a negative net margin of 11.28%.

In other Reading International news, CAO Steven John Lucas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.34, for a total value of $53,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 18,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,407.74. This trade represents a 67.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Reading International by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 2,815,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,772,000 after acquiring an additional 312,535 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Reading International by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 227,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Reading International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 210,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Reading International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Reading International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

