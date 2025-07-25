Churchill China (LON:CHH) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Churchill China plc (LON:CHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 578.36 ($7.81) and traded as low as GBX 432.50 ($5.84). Churchill China shares last traded at GBX 456 ($6.16), with a volume of 33,596 shares traded.

Churchill China Trading Down 2.4%

The firm has a market capitalization of £48.37 million, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 609.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 578.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

About Churchill China

Churchill China plc manufactures and sells ceramic and related products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company provides plates, bowls, trays and boards, crates and carriers, stands and risers, cookware, counter serving ware, cups, mugs, saucers, beverage pots, jugs, chip mugs, dip pots and sauce dishes, lids, glassware, cutlery, utensils, and accessories, as well as raw materials for the ceramics industry.

