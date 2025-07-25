Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.15 and traded as low as $3.55. Biomerica shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 98,667 shares.

Biomerica Stock Up 17.3%

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $10.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.35.

Institutional Trading of Biomerica

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,306 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

