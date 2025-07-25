YouGov (LON:YOU) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 332.75 ($4.49) and traded as low as GBX 317.50 ($4.29). YouGov shares last traded at GBX 322 ($4.35), with a volume of 319,471 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($10.27) price target on shares of YouGov in a research note on Monday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of £377.96 million, a PE ratio of -164.61, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 340.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 332.75.

YouGov is an international research and data analytics group.

Our mission is to supply a continuous stream of accurate data into what the world thinks, so that organisations can better serve the communities that sustain them.

Our 22 million registered members provide us with a highly engaged proprietary panel that delivers thousands of data points on consumer opinions, attitudes and behaviour on a daily basis.

