Carnegie Investment Counsel Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after buying an additional 4,478 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,885,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $637.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $642.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $639.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $609.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $587.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

