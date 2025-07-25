Carnegie Investment Counsel Has $8.52 Million Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Carnegie Investment Counsel trimmed its stake in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,877 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $8,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 42.6% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $320.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $244.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.75.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM stock opened at $260.56 on Friday. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $181.81 and a 12 month high of $296.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $242.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $277.83 and its 200 day moving average is $255.57.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.11% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The business had revenue of $16.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

