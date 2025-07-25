Carnegie Investment Counsel Acquires 13,790 Shares of Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 322,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,790 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $7,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARCC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth $283,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,268,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $93,439,000 after buying an additional 881,450 shares during the period. 27.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $23.03 on Friday. Ares Capital Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $18.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.84. The company has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.03.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $599.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $769.32 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 43.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.34%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Ares Capital from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $24.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.21.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

