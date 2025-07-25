Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $464,000 in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORI. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 313.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,033 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its position in shares of Old Republic International by 1.5% in the first quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 73,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ORI opened at $35.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.17. Old Republic International Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.84.

Old Republic International ( NYSE:ORI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 9.37%. Old Republic International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Corporation will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James Financial set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Piper Sandler set a $42.00 target price on Old Republic International in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th.

In related news, SVP Carolyn Monroe sold 10,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.38, for a total transaction of $396,265.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 35,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,336,521.90. This trade represents a 22.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

