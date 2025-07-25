Carnegie Investment Counsel Buys 343 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,044 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $9,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 45.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLTR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Daiwa America raised Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wedbush set a $160.00 price target on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.37.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 3,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.97, for a total transaction of $430,565.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 492,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,987,191.63. This trade represents a 0.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 405,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total value of $53,492,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,823,974.88. This represents a 36.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,485,632 shares of company stock valued at $191,222,623 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $154.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 673.30, a P/E/G ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.24. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $155.68.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. The company had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 18.32%. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

