Machina Capital S.A.S. Buys Shares of 19,776 StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO)

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $183,924,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $165,294,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the 4th quarter worth $147,628,000.

StandardAero Price Performance

NYSE:SARO opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.37. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SARO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their price target on StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at StandardAero

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 828,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total transaction of $22,624,301.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 34,463,633 shares in the company, valued at $940,857,180.90. This trade represents a 2.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

