Carnegie Investment Counsel Sells 69,114 Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lessened its stake in IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 445,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,114 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in IonQ were worth $10,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of IonQ during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of IonQ by 780.1% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

In other IonQ news, insider Peter Hume Chapman sold 1,497,311 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.93, for a total value of $59,787,628.23. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 390,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,585,836.97. The trade was a 79.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathryn K. Chou sold 6,789 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total transaction of $292,877.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 60,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,594.46. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,191,850 shares of company stock valued at $360,519,930. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IONQ opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 2.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.04. IonQ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $54.74.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 million. IonQ had a negative net margin of 753.20% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. IonQ’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IONQ has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of IonQ from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

