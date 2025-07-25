Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Investment Counsel

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 263,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel owned approximately 0.21% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $126,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.32. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $20.70.
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.
