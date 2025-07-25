Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Insider Sells 1,649 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $258,645.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 128,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,164,008.60. This trade represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 291 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $40,533.39.

On Tuesday, July 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.77, for a total value of $500,310.00.

On Monday, June 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.07, for a total value of $471,210.00.

On Thursday, May 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total value of $450,360.00.

On Monday, April 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,206 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.18, for a total value of $335,709.08.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $141.07 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.14 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.97 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.34.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.09. Natera had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $501.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Natera from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Natera from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.63.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hilltop National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Natera by 117.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 220 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

