Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Carnegie Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 325,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 82,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 166,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCR opened at $19.60 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.57. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $19.33 and a 52 week high of $19.84.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0736 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

