Westover Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celestica were worth $3,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Celestica by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2.5% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 4,914 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Celestica by 14.1% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in Celestica by 7.1% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

CLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celestica from $115.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $146.00 target price (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.83.

CLS stock opened at $164.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 1.81. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $173.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 4.26%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

