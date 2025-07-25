Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 3,202 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $3,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INGR. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,285,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,222,000 after buying an additional 84,863 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ingredion by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,218,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,771,000 after buying an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after acquiring an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ingredion by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,703,000 after acquiring an additional 14,741 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 870,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,721,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total transaction of $325,968.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. This represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ingredion Trading Down 1.0%

NYSE INGR opened at $132.85 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.85 and a 52 week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.72.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Ingredion’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

