14,812 Shares in TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Bought by Neo Ivy Capital Management

Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,540,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TD SYNNEX news, insider Alim Dhanji sold 1,257 shares of TD SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total value of $179,009.37. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 10,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,564,231.44. This trade represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total value of $189,153.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,722.05. This trade represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,076 shares of company stock valued at $9,322,884 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $154.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded TD SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on TD SYNNEX from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of TD SYNNEX in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.30.

TD SYNNEX Stock Up 0.1%

SNX stock opened at $145.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $146.75.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. TD SYNNEX’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.56%.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

