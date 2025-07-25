Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd cut its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,160,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises about 9.2% of Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $544,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 58.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,053 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd increased its position in Deere & Company by 10.7% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 8,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. Stenger Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $3,144,000. Stratos Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Deere & Company by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $501.00 to $514.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Oppenheimer set a $560.00 price objective on Deere & Company and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $515.50.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $514.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $513.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $483.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.08. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $340.20 and a fifty-two week high of $533.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. Deere & Company’s revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 31.35%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

